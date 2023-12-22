Rescue volunteer fatally burnt in bid to free parrot trapped in electric wires

A rescue volunteer has died during an attempt to rescue a parrot entangled in electric wires in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

Two other members of the volunteer organisation Robin Hood were injured in the incident.

Md Atif, 30, passed away in the early hours of Friday at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, according to Inspector Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

Atif and driver Shafiqur Rahman, 45, were burnt while another volunteer, Rupok, suffered a mild injury during the rescue attempt in Keraniganj’s Hasnabad.