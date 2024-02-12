RAB arrests fugitive sentenced to death for murder of Ansar 22 years ago

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive who was sentenced to death for killing an Ansar member and also was handed a life term in jail in an 'attempt to murder' case twenty-two years ago.

The convict, Shukkur Ali Sohel aka Shohag, 38, was arrested from Savar on Monday, RAB-10 said in a media briefing.

On Mar 12, 2002, Ansar member Fazlul Haque and a policeman were severely injured in gunfire by muggers at Dhaka’s Shyamoli, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, the director of RAB's law and media wing.

The doctor on duty declared Ansar member Fazlul Haque dead when he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Police constable Akman Hossain filed a murder case with the Mohammadpur Police Station naming Shukkur and two others.

Police arrested the suspects and handed them over to the court. The suspects were released on bail and absconded.