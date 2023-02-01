Mercury dropping as another cold snap looms before the end of winter

The Meteorological Department has forecast a cold snap sweeping over parts of the country at the end of the winter.

Tentulia in Panchagarh registered the lowest temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana said the skies in the last half of the Bengali month of Magh, which is the last month of winter, might be overcast with dry weather.

Temperatures at night and day might differ by 1-3 degrees Celsius while fogs might blanket late nights and dawns.