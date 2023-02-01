    বাংলা

    Mercury dropping as another cold snap looms before the end of winter

    Temperatures rose midway into Magh but might drop before the arrival of spring, forecast says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 01:23 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 01:23 PM

    The Meteorological Department has forecast a cold snap sweeping over parts of the country at the end of the winter.

    Tentulia in Panchagarh registered the lowest temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

    Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana said the skies in the last half of the Bengali month of Magh, which is the last month of winter, might be overcast with dry weather.

    Temperatures at night and day might differ by 1-3 degrees Celsius while fogs might blanket late nights and dawns.

    “Mild to moderate cold wave might sweep over some areas within a few days.”

    The winter this year already intensified with three cold waves with Moulvibazar’s Srimangal recording the lowest temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius on Jan 20.

    Although the mercury rose midway into Magh, chilly weather returned on Tuesday.

    Shahnaz said a low pressure moving towards the coasts of Sri Lanka over the Bay of Bengal was affecting the Bay-adjacent regions. It would not impact Bangladesh and might move away west-southwestward.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ekushey Book Fair returns to its traditional format
    Ekushey Book Fair begins
    Hasina urges publishers to translate books from all languages into Bengali
    Crude bombs go off outside Chapainawabganj poll centre
    Blasts outside Chapainawabganj poll centre
    Police failed to detain any suspects but no one was injured in the incident
    Voting underway in six constituencies left vacant by BNP
    Six constituencies left vacant by BNP go to polls
    Electronic voting machines are being used in the bypoll to the Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 seats
    Accused of embezzlement, headmaster ‘assaults’ school committee chairman in Kurigram
    Headmaster ‘assaults’ school committee chairman in Kurigram
    This is the third incident of alleged assault involving schools in the district in less than two weeks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher