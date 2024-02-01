Even after third gender recognition, why does confusion over gender identity persist?

GENDER IDENTITY AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION

Defining an individual’s gender goes beyond their anatomy at birth. Essentially, gender identity refers to the gender a person considers themselves to be.

As such, individuals may identify as cisgender (male or female), transgender, intersex or non-binary.

Sexual orientation, on the other hand, categorises the sexual attraction someone feels towards other humans – an attraction that is often purely instinctive.

Prof Shahjada Selim, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University associate professor of endocrinology, told bdnews24.com, “Hermaphrodites or intersex individuals have a mix of both male and female reproductive organs. As a result, some have voice typically associated with males and beards due to their hormonal balance. Others have more feminine characteristics due to the changes in the levels of their estrogen and testosterone in the body.”

A trans man is an individual who was assigned female at birth, based on reproductive organs and hormones, but identifies and lives as a man.

A trans woman is a person born with male reproductive organs and hormones, but who identifies as a woman.

According to Prof Selim, people should be accepted regardless of how they are born.

“We should also prioritise people’s emotional needs too. But our country has no laws on hormone therapy or sex change,” he said.

“If there is no physical risk, a person can switch to the gender of their choice. Many countries have such civil rights, but we don't have them here."

WHY THE RELUCTANCE?

Snigdha Rezwana, an associate professor of anthropology at Jahangirnagar University, has done research on the transgender community at New Zealand’s Auckland University of Technology.

Speaking on the recent controversy, Rezwana said that people tend to react when they come across something they are not familiar with.

“But the main issue is when people do not allow ideologies different from the dominant or mainstream one to flourish. Such a crisis arises from the thought of not accepting any practice that is contrary to the popular belief or dominant practice,” she added.

Rezwana sees lack of proper knowledge as the main reason for the tearing out of textbooks and confusion about sex and gender identity.

She firmly believes that anthropologists, sociologists, gender specialists and psychologists must be consulted before making sensitive subjects a part of public textbooks.

“If experts are not consulted on these issues, there remains the possibility of a backlash. That has been seen with 'Sharifa's Story'.”

According to Rezwana, instead of explaining the difference between genders, the fundamental rights of different genders could have been discussed in the story.

“It is very important for children to be educated on this. Children below the seventh grade should also be familiarised with these topics.”

“There is a considerable lack of consistency in the textbooks. Sensitive subjects should be included consistently in textbooks.”

Both boys and girls undergo various changes of their mental and reproductive health during puberty. Socially, there is no opportunity to discuss these issues in Bangladesh.

According to various studies, lack of proper knowledge increases interest in viewing pornography among this age group. Children who grow up watching pornography often have various misconceptions. Therefore, there is a need for reproductive health education, says Rezwana.

[Writing in English by Syed Mahmud Onindo and Ruhshabah Tabassum Huda; editing by Shoumik Hassin]