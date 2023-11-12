    বাংলা

    Draft: five pay grades from Tk 12,500 to Tk 14,750 for Bangladesh garment workers

    The government publishes a draft of the new pay scale for the workers who are protesting for a pay rise

    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 04:38 PM
    The government has published a draft pay scale for readymade garment workers with five grades from Tk 12,500 to Tk 14,750 in the wake of deadly protests for an increase in wages.

    The Minimum Wage Board has recommended four pay grades for other employees of the RMG factories, from Tk 12,800 to Tk 18,800, according to a notice dated Saturday.

    Objections to the draft must be submitted to the board within 14 days. The government will finalise the wage after reviewing the objections.

    Bangladesh raised the minimum monthly wage for garment workers by 56.25 percent to Tk 12,500. The new wage will take effect from Dec 1.

    The new wage structure was discussed at a meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment last Tuesday before the announcement was made by State Minister Monnujan Sufian.

    Garment worker protests have engulfed Dhaka, Gazipur and Ashulia for several days, with at least four workers killed and several vehicles torched.

    Many factories shut down indefinitely after attacks by protesters, who had demanded a minimum wage Tk 23,000. Their representatives submitted a proposal with Tk 20,300 as the minimum wage.

    The gazette notification with the draft pay scale says the basic salary of the workers will rise by 5 percent a year after readjustment to the new scale. Workers of sweater and other factories with piece rates will also get a 5 percent increase.

