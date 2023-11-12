Draft: five pay grades from Tk 12,500 to Tk 14,750 for Bangladesh garment workers

The government has published a draft pay scale for readymade garment workers with five grades from Tk 12,500 to Tk 14,750 in the wake of deadly protests for an increase in wages.

The Minimum Wage Board has recommended four pay grades for other employees of the RMG factories, from Tk 12,800 to Tk 18,800, according to a notice dated Saturday.

Objections to the draft must be submitted to the board within 14 days. The government will finalise the wage after reviewing the objections.