Tk 112m robbed from Dutch Bangla Bank van in Uttara

A Dutch Bangla Bank cash van carrying over Tk 112 million was robbed in Dhaka's Uttara on its way to an ATM booth, according to the police.
The incident occurred in Uttara's Sector No. 16 around 7:30 am on Thursday.
The bank informed law enforcement that the van was transporting Tk 112.5 million to an ATM booth when it was robbed, said Assistant Commissioner Raisul Islam of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Zone.
The area where the incident occurred is under the jurisdiction of the Turag Police Station. Law enforcers are investigating the incident, and preparations are being made to file a case, said Shafiqul Islam, an inspector at the station.
Dutch Bangla Bank will address the matter later, said its spokesman Sagir Ahmed.