Boy, 7, injured in Rangamati gunfight between hill groups

The area is so remote that only four families live in the village and some of them started for Konglak Hill of Sajek’s Ruilui tourist spot, where an ambulance was waiting for them, the union council chairman said.

“We came to know about the incident later because the area is 10-15 miles from Konglak Hill. No vehicle can reach there,” he said, adding that he was waiting for the villagers at Machalong.

Joppu Ethang Tripura, a member of the local union council, said residents heard the sounds of 250-300 gunshots in the afternoon.

They rescued Romeo and took him to a nearby outpost of the Border Guard Bangladesh, where he was given first aid, Joppu said.

Abdul Awal, an assistant superintendent of police, said they took preparations for the treatment of the child.

Two members of the Prasit Bikash Khisa-led UPDF were killed in an attack by gunmen on a tea stall in the tourist area of Sajek on Feb 4.

The UPDF blamed Santu Larma-led PCJSS for the killings, an allegation the PCJSS denied.