    Boy, 7, injured in Rangamati gunfight between hill groups

    Members of Prasit Bikash Khisa-led UPDF and Santu Larma-led PCJSS clash in Baghaichhari

    Rangamati Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 06:26 PM
    A 7-year-old boy has been shot and injured in a gunfight between two regional groups of tribal people in the remote hills of Baghaichari Upazila in Rangamati a week after the killings of two people.

    The clashes between armed members of the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF and Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS took place in the Shialdahlui area on

    Sunday afternoon, said Atulal Chakm, chairman of Sajek Union Council.

    The boy, Romeo Tripura of Gondachhara-Melengpara village, was shot in the belly when he came outside during the gunfight, Atulal said.

    The area is so remote that only four families live in the village and some of them started for Konglak Hill of Sajek’s Ruilui tourist spot, where an ambulance was waiting for them, the union council chairman said.

    “We came to know about the incident later because the area is 10-15 miles from Konglak Hill. No vehicle can reach there,” he said, adding that he was waiting for the villagers at Machalong.

    Joppu Ethang Tripura, a member of the local union council, said residents heard the sounds of 250-300 gunshots in the afternoon.

    They rescued Romeo and took him to a nearby outpost of the Border Guard Bangladesh, where he was given first aid, Joppu said.

    Abdul Awal, an assistant superintendent of police, said they took preparations for the treatment of the child.

    Two members of the Prasit Bikash Khisa-led UPDF were killed in an attack by gunmen on a tea stall in the tourist area of Sajek on Feb 4.

    The UPDF blamed Santu Larma-led PCJSS for the killings, an allegation the PCJSS denied.

