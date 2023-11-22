Bangladesh to demand clarification for Blinken's comment on RMG leader Kalpona

Bangladesh will ask for clarifications for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comment citing a garment workers’ leader.





“We will ask the US for clarification of what Kalpona Akter said about being threatened by us or someone else,” Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs, said on Tuesday.

Blinken mentioned the case of Kalpona in his speech at the rollout of the memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labour Standards Globally during an event of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco on Nov 16.

He said the US will work to hold accountable, taking steps like sanctions or visa restrictions, those who threaten or intimidate union leaders, labour rights defenders or labour organisations.