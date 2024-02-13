Police ban hawkers from setting up stalls near Dhaka's SSC exam centres

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has drawn up measures to ensure a smooth commute for students during the SSC and equivalent exams starting on Feb 15.
On Tuesday, Additional Commissioner Munibur Rahman of the DMP Traffic Division said that hawkers would be barred from occupying roads and footpaths near the 122 exam centres in the capital throughout the exam period.
'Quick response teams' will also be on standby to assist students who might encounter traffic congestion or other issues.
More than 2 million from 29,735 educational institutions across the country are set to take the SSC and equivalent exams this year. The exams will be held in 3,700 centres nationwide.
Additional personnel from both the crime and traffic divisions of the DMP will be mobilised to manage traffic during the SSC exams.
Hawkers will be prohibited from setting up stalls near exam centres to ensure clear pathways.
Traffic police will deploy 'quick response teams' along the routes to the exam centres. These teams will patrol on motorcycles, ready to assist any candidate who may be delayed or encounter difficulties en route to the centre.
City residents are urged not to block traffic by congregating at the exam centre gates or on the roads.