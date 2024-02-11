Devotees swarm Turag banks ahead of Ijtema's final prayer

As the second phase of this year's Bishwa Ijtema nears its conclusion, Muslims from all corners of the country have flocked to Gazipur's Tongi to take part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer service.

On Sunday, the banks of the Turag River were abuzz as devotees packed the Ijtema grounds and the roads outside ahead of the final prayer scheduled for 10:30 am.

The prayer will be led by Maulana Yusuf bin Saad, the eldest son of the renowned Indian cleric Maulana Saad Kandhlawi, according to Md Sayem, the media coordinator for the event's second phase.