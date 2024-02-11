    বাংলা

    Devotees swarm Turag banks ahead of Ijtema's final prayer

    The banks of the Turag River were abuzz as devotees packed the Ijtema grounds and the surrounding roads ahead of the final prayer

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 04:37 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 04:37 AM

    As the second phase of this year's Bishwa Ijtema nears its conclusion, Muslims from all corners of the country have flocked to Gazipur's Tongi to take part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer service.

    On Sunday, the banks of the Turag River were abuzz as devotees packed the Ijtema grounds and the roads outside ahead of the final prayer scheduled for 10:30 am.

    The prayer will be led by Maulana Yusuf bin Saad, the eldest son of the renowned Indian cleric Maulana Saad Kandhlawi, according to Md Sayem, the media coordinator for the event's second phase.

    The last day's proceedings kicked off after Fajr prayers with a sermon from India's Mufti Maqsood, translated into Bangla by Maulana Abdullah.

    Following this, Maulana Yusuf bin Saad will deliver a spiritual address and lead the prayer, with Maulana Monir bin Yusuf providing the Bangla translation.

    Devotees began arriving at the Ijtema venue early in the morning by various means of transport, eager to participate in the final prayer.

    With the Ijtema ground reaching its capacity, many found spots on nearby roads, footpaths, and even rooftops. A significant number of women, who came to join in the prayers, were also seen waiting in different locations.

    The Bishwa Ijtema has been held in two phases for the last few years due to a division within the Tablighi Jamaat. The first phase, attended by followers of Maulana Muhammad Zubair from Dhaka's Kakrail Mosque, ended on Feb 4.

    The second phase, dedicated to the followers of Saad Kandhlawi, began on Friday and will culminate with the final prayer on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema began on the banks of the Turag River in Gazipur’s Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka on Friday, Feb 9, 2024, through sermons by Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad, the youngest son ...
    Curtain rises on second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    Curtain rises on second phase of Ijtema
    Followers of Indian spiritual leader Saad Kandhlawi have flocked to Tongi for the gathering
    First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends
    First phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends
    The Akheri Munajat prayer service has brought the first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest gatherings of Muslims in the world, to a close. Hundreds of thousands of devotees took part in th ...
    Prayer for peace draws curtain on first phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    First phase of Ijtema ends with prayers for peace
    The second phase of the religious gathering will take place from Feb 9-11

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps