Devotees swarm Turag banks ahead of Ijtema's final prayer

As the second phase of this year's Bishwa Ijtema nears its conclusion, Muslims from all corners of the country have flocked to Gazipur's Tongi to take part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or final prayer service.
On Sunday, the banks of the Turag River were abuzz as devotees packed the Ijtema grounds and the roads outside ahead of the final prayer scheduled for 10:30 am.
The prayer will be led by Maulana Yusuf bin Saad, the eldest son of the renowned Indian cleric Maulana Saad Kandhlawi, according to Md Sayem, the media coordinator for the event's second phase.
The last day's proceedings kicked off after Fajr prayers with a sermon from India's Mufti Maqsood, translated into Bangla by Maulana Abdullah.
Following this, Maulana Yusuf bin Saad will deliver a spiritual address and lead the prayer, with Maulana Monir bin Yusuf providing the Bangla translation.
Devotees began arriving at the Ijtema venue early in the morning by various means of transport, eager to participate in the final prayer.
With the Ijtema ground reaching its capacity, many found spots on nearby roads, footpaths, and even rooftops. A significant number of women, who came to join in the prayers, were also seen waiting in different locations.
The Bishwa Ijtema has been held in two phases for the last few years due to a division within the Tablighi Jamaat. The first phase, attended by followers of Maulana Muhammad Zubair from Dhaka's Kakrail Mosque, ended on Feb 4.
The second phase, dedicated to the followers of Saad Kandhlawi, began on Friday and will culminate with the final prayer on Sunday.