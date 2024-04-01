Cabinet rejects proposed extension of Eid holidays

The Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to extend the Eid holidays by another day. This means only Apr 10-12 will still be considered part of the public holiday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq informed the media of the decision following the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Today, the Cabinet did not approve the recommendation made by our committee,” he said. “The Cabinet believes there is already an extended break this time and it will only be longer if a holiday is declared on Apr 9. This could lead to stagnation at work.”