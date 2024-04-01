    বাংলা

    Cabinet rejects proposed extension of Eid holidays

    The Cabinet rejected a proposal to declare a holiday on Apr 9

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 April 2024, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 07:02 AM

    The Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to extend the Eid holidays by another day. This means only Apr 10-12 will still be considered part of the public holiday.

    Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq informed the media of the decision following the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

    “Today, the Cabinet did not approve the recommendation made by our committee,” he said. “The Cabinet believes there is already an extended break this time and it will only be longer if a holiday is declared on Apr 9. This could lead to stagnation at work.”

    “In light of that, the Cabinet has not approved the recommended holiday on Apr 9.”

    The minister said, “Those who are travelling home or a significant distance can take leave if they want it. They have the opportunity.”

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office at 10am.

