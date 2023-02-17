With US review threat looming, Bangladesh scrambles to explain alleged export of knock-off brand garments

Two Western trade associations have claimed that Bangladesh and some other countries export counterfeit or knock-off garments bearing designs similar to those of famous apparel brands.

The United State Trade Representative or USTR has started reviewing the Intellectual Property Rights issue in the readymade garments sector in Bangladesh following the American Apparel and Footwear Association or AAFA complaint.

The French Union des Fabricants, or UNIFAB, made similar allegations against Bangladeshi apparel exporters.

If the allegations are proven in the review, Bangladesh’s garment industry may face additional tariffs, quotas or even sanctions by the US, the single largest market of clothing from the South Asian nation.

The commerce ministry of Bangladesh has objected to the US decision to review the apparel industry. It has sought more time to explain the issue.

The Bangladeshi entrepreneurs will cooperate with the government to examine the issue and accept any decisions, said Mohammad Hatem, a leader of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Bangladesh exported readymade garments worth over Tk 2.82 trillion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, including nearly Tk 596.25 billion to the US, which was 21 percent of the total apparel exports, according to the Bangladesh Bank.