US envoy discussed plans for antigovernment rallies with Bangladesh opposition leader: Russia

Russia has accused Peter Haas, the US ambassador in Dhaka, of discussing plans for organising antigovernment rallies with an opposition leader in Bangladesh in an “open disregard” for the Vienna Convention.

Haas met the opposition leader at the end of October, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on Wednesday. The ministry has posted her remarks on X.

She said Russia has “already repeatedly highlighted the attempts of the United States and its allies to influence internal political processes in Bangladesh under the guise of ensuring that the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country are transparent and inclusive”.