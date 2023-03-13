Consumer rights agency finds 'no clear evidence' Sultan's Dine used fake mutton

The National Consumer Rights Directorate has held a hearing on a customer’s claim that the Sultan’s Dine restaurant gave them the meat of another animal in a mutton dish.

Following the hearing, the agency recommended that Sultan’s Dine be cleared of the allegation as ‘no definitive proof was found’ of an offence, it said in a written report.

However, the NCRD did not provide a clear explanation of exactly what meat was provided to the customer or what the exact circumstances of the incident were.