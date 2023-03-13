    বাংলা

    Consumer rights agency finds 'no clear evidence' Sultan's Dine used fake mutton

    Social media blew up when a customer alleged that a mutton dish they ordered from the restaurant contained meat from another animal

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 March 2023, 12:39 PM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 12:39 PM

    The National Consumer Rights Directorate has held a hearing on a customer’s claim that the Sultan’s Dine restaurant gave them the meat of another animal in a mutton dish.

    Following the hearing, the agency recommended that Sultan’s Dine be cleared of the allegation as ‘no definitive proof was found’ of an offence, it said in a written report.

    However, the NCRD did not provide a clear explanation of exactly what meat was provided to the customer or what the exact circumstances of the incident were.

    “We don’t have a sample. We tried to get in touch with the customer who posted about the incident, but we couldn’t track them down. If we were able to get a sample, we could identify the meat. If you take a sample to the Food Safety Authority, they will test it and let you know what it is," AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the agency, said at a media briefing on Monday.

    An investigation was conducted at the Gulshan-2 branch of the Sultan’s Dine restaurant from 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm on Mar 9, according to the NCRD’s report. The general manager and assistant general manager of the restaurant chain and the manager of the branch attended the hearing on Monday to give oral and written statements on behalf of Sultan’s Dine. Both the report and the testimony were presented at the hearing.

    It was revealed that the Sultan’s Dine restaurant gets its meat supply from a vendor called Ma-Babar Doa Gosto Bitan in Kaptan Bazar. A representative of Sultan’s Dine, which sells mutton biryani, is sometimes present when the animal is butchered for the order. The vendor is responsible for bringing the meat to the restaurant.

    In testimony, the Sultan’s Dine manager said that he had procured 150 kg of mutton on Mar 9, but the vendor said they only supplied 125 kg.

    Regarding the small bones found in the dish, which started the controversy, Sultan’s Dine said they use mutton from animals weighing 7 kg to 9 kg, which means the bones are smaller as well.

    However, the mobile phone number from which the complaint was filed against Sultan’s Dine was switched off and none of those who made the initial claims were present for the hearing.

    RELATED STORIES
    United Arab Emirates' Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct 31, 2022.
    UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 president
    Jaber will help develop the COP28 agenda and play a central role in intergovernmental negotiations to build consensus, his office says in a statement
    Mughals celebrate a feast.
    Did the Mughal sultans dine on dog meat?
    There has been rampant speculation on social media about the dietary habits of Mughal emperors. But what did they really eat?
    A beef rib with soup dish at BBQ Express.
    Fantastic fusions at Dhanmondi's BBQ Express
    The restaurant showcases a unique mix of smoked meat like brisket and barbacoa combined with traditional hill tracts cuisine
    An undated handout photo from Eat Just, Inc shows GOOD Meat cultivated chicken skewers at a butchery in Singapore. REUTERS
    Gourmet fish bladder races to profitability in Singapore's lab meat push
    Avant Meats says it can make cultivated fish maw for the same price as conventional fish maw and expects to be able to sell it for about the same price as the premium natural product

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher