Jamaat hasn’t changed its ways, police say after attack

Jamaat-e-Islami has proved once again that the party has not changed its character, by attacking law enforcers on Tuesday, police said.

The party will be denied permission to hold the funeral prayers for its leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee in Dhaka on Wednesday, said Khandker Golam Faruq, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Sayedee died on Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

After the conclusion of a prayer session, and while his body was being taken away from the hospital at around 2:15 am, thousands of activists lay down in front of the vehicle and attacked the police, Faruq said.