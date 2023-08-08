Woman goes missing, daughter’s body found after landslide in Bandarban

A teenage girl has died in a landslide after heavy rain and flash floods hit Bandarban. Her mother went missing.
The landslide occurred at Kalaghata Godhar Par in Bandarban on Monday, said acting upazila executive officer Nargis Sultana.
A part of the hill in Kalaghata Godhar Par collapsed due to heavy rain, burying the mother-daughter duo.
Later, the authorities recovered the body of 15-year-old Sabekun Nahar but her mother is still missing.
They are unable to conduct a rescue operation to find the woman due to heavy rain and flooding, the officer said.
Persistent heavy rain and flash floods have caused Bandarban to nearly lose connectivity with the rest of the country. Most areas in the district are experiencing power outages for the last two days. It also caused disruptions to mobile networks and the internet, hampering communication.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 286 mm of rain on Sunday and 268 mm on Monday in Bandarban. Two major rivers in the district - Sangu and Matamuhuri - have swollen.
Low-lying areas in the central part of the district and other upazilas are already inundated with thousands of homes submerging in water. People are leaving their flooded homes and taking refuge in flood shelters.