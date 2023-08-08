Woman goes missing, daughter’s body found after landslide in Bandarban

A teenage girl has died in a landslide after heavy rain and flash floods hit Bandarban. Her mother went missing.

The landslide occurred at Kalaghata Godhar Par in Bandarban on Monday, said acting upazila executive officer Nargis Sultana.

A part of the hill in Kalaghata Godhar Par collapsed due to heavy rain, burying the mother-daughter duo.

Later, the authorities recovered the body of 15-year-old Sabekun Nahar but her mother is still missing.