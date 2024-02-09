Sporadic gunfire punctuates relative calm along Bangladesh-Myanmar border

After days of unrest, a lull in fighting between Myanmar military forces and armed insurgents has restored a semblance of calm to the border region between Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

Consequently, many local residents who had fled their homes have started to return. Families rushed to resume their household and farming duties, but concerns over their safety still linger.

The intense gunfire that echoed last week has subsided, though sporadic gunshots from Myanmar are still occasionally heard.

Anwarul Islam, a representative of the Tumbru Union Council in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari, highlighted a drop in the intensity of the fighting since last Wednesday.

"The gunfire isn't as intense as it was on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. However, we still occasionally hear sudden gunshots or heavy shelling," he said on Friday.