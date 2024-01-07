Iron spikes on highways to ‘stop vehicles’ in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, Mirsharai

Several vehicles were stranded after iron spikes on the highways in Chattogram’s Sitakunda and Mirsharai caused flat tyres.
Police believe the spikes, each made of two triangles, were strewn in the darker stretches of the highways on Friday night to puncture tyres and spread fear among the drivers before the election boycotted by the BNP.
Police removed the spikes after they received reports of several vehicles breaking down on the highway in the middle of the night, said Moniru Islam, an assistant superintendent of police.
The law enforcers traced the origin of the spikes back to a workshop in Mirsharai’s Thakurdighi area, he said.
They arrested at least one person from the workshop and were looking for the suspected saboteur who ordered the spikes.