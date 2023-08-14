US Congress delegation visits Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

Later, they went to visit the Rohingya refugee camps around 11: 30 am. They saw the registration process at Camp No. 12, the learning centre at Camp No.11, and the e-voucher centre run by the World Food Programme.

The Congress team is scheduled to meet the representatives of the Rohingya community at the Kutupalong Camp.

They will likely meet government officers in Cox’s Bazar in the evening. The delegation will observe the economic condition and overall situation of the Rohingya people during the visit.