US Congress delegation visits Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

A US Congress delegation has visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
They arrived at the Cox’s Bazar Airport on Monday.
Democratic Congressman Ed Case and Republican Congressman Richard McCormick lead the 11-strong delegation.
The team met officials from the UNHCR, IMO and US offices, Additional Commissioner of Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Shamsu Douza Nayan said.
Later, they went to visit the Rohingya refugee camps around 11: 30 am. They saw the registration process at Camp No. 12, the learning centre at Camp No.11, and the e-voucher centre run by the World Food Programme.
The Congress team is scheduled to meet the representatives of the Rohingya community at the Kutupalong Camp.
They will likely meet government officers in Cox’s Bazar in the evening. The delegation will observe the economic condition and overall situation of the Rohingya people during the visit.