Who to blame for dangerous driving of coaches on Bangladesh highways - drivers, owners, or authorities?

Some of the injured, interviewed by bdnews24.com after the incident, unanimously blamed Arif instead, saying he was driving recklessly to make up for a lost couple of hours when the coach experienced a mechanical failure in Dhaka’s Savar.

“We had installed GPRS technology in every coach we operate and brief our drivers every time about speed limits and the conditions of the highway and weather when they are about to start a shift. But they hardly listen to us,” Saidul Islam, director of Jamuna Line Paribahan, said.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, believes enforcement of existing speeding laws is the key to controlling reckless driving on highways.

“There won’t be any reduction in the number of accidents as long as the existing speeding laws are not strictly enforced. Do that, and you’ll see the numbers [of the accidents] go down exponentially,” he said.

Ali Ahmed Khan, superintendent of Gazipur Highway Police, said the onus is on the operators instead.

“We’ve been advising the operators to install governor’s seal [centrifugal governor] in every meeting. But they aren’t doing it. And if we stop every coach that’s been breaking the speeding law on the highways, then we’d be dealing with tailbacks for miles. The idea is not reasonable and practical,” he said.

THE ‘SPEED LIMIT’ DEBATE

In Bangladesh, the general rule for the highest speed limit on the highway is 80 km per hour.

Experts, however, said except for some four-lane highways like Dhaka-Chattogram and the recently inaugurated Mawa Expressway, hardly any other highways in Bangladesh are safe enough to drive at such speed.

Md Hadiuzzman, professor of BUET’s Accident Research Centre, said the chances of passengers’ survival directly correlate with the speed of a moving vehicle. More speed means chances of casualties are higher, he said.

“In our research, we never found any coach that runs below 80-90 km per hour threshold.”