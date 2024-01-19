Elephant herd on month-long rampage in the hills of Bandarban's Rajbila

U She Thowai Marma, Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com

A herd of 11 elephants has been roaming the hills of Bandarban Sadar Upazila for over a month, damaging land, gardens, and crops, leaving residents in constant fear.

According to the forest department and hill residents, a herd of large and small elephants entered some villages of Rajbila Union in the Upazila in mid-December.

Attempts to drive them away using bursting crackers and burning torches every night have proven unsuccessful.

The elephants are wreaking havoc in different villages every night and damaging the local farmers' fields, leading to a crisis for around 200 families living in these areas.

Those affected include 71 families in Jhangkapara under Rajbila Union, 50 in Taingkhali, and 67 in Block No. 9 of the rubber garden.

Despite being in the Bandarban district, Rajbila Union is administratively part of the Kaptai Forest Division in Rangamati district for geographical reasons.