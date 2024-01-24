India’s BSF hands over body of Bangladesh sepoy after 48 hours

The body of a Border Guard Bangladesh sepoy killed by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force has been handed over at the Jashore border in Shikarpur.

The official hand-over occurred at 11 am on Wednesday at pillar no. 28 marking the border between the Muktijoddha Khamarpara area of Sharsha Upazila and India’s Gangulia, said Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil, captain of the 49th BGB Battalion.

The deceased, Sepoy Mohammad Roisuddin hailed from Tarapur village in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj.

Lt Col Jamil, BGB Assistant Director Masud Rana and officials of the Indian BSF 107th Battalion were present at the time.

Police personnel, including Benapole Port Police Station chief Sumon Bhukto, and members of the local administration were also in attendance.