India’s BSF hands over body of Bangladesh sepoy after 48 hours

The body of a Border Guard Bangladesh sepoy killed by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force has been handed over at the Jashore border in Shikarpur.
The official hand-over occurred at 11 am on Wednesday at pillar no. 28 marking the border between the Muktijoddha Khamarpara area of Sharsha Upazila and India’s Gangulia, said Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil, captain of the 49th BGB Battalion.
The deceased, Sepoy Mohammad Roisuddin hailed from Tarapur village in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj.
Lt Col Jamil, BGB Assistant Director Masud Rana and officials of the Indian BSF 107th Battalion were present at the time.
Police personnel, including Benapole Port Police Station chief Sumon Bhukto, and members of the local administration were also in attendance.
The BGB announced the death late on Monday night in a press release.
According to the statement, a BGB patrol team ‘challenged’ a group of cattle smugglers entering Bangladesh from India near the Dhanyakhola BOP Jelepara Post. The smugglers then fled into India.
BGB Sepoy Roisuddin then initiated a chase and the patrol team was separated amid the heavy fog. The sepoy went missing but it was later learned that he had been injured by BSF fire and was being treated at a hospital in India.
Immediately after the incident, a flag meeting was held at the battalion commander level and it was later learned the sepoy died while undergoing treatment.
A letter of protest and a demand for a fair investigation into the incident have been sent, according to the press release.