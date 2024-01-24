    বাংলা

    India’s BSF hands over body of Bangladesh sepoy after 48 hours

    The sepoy was killed early on Monday morning, the BGB had earlier said in a statement

    Benapole Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 11:09 AM

    The body of a Border Guard Bangladesh sepoy killed by gunfire from India’s Border Security Force has been handed over at the Jashore border in Shikarpur.

    The official hand-over occurred at 11 am on Wednesday at pillar no. 28 marking the border between the Muktijoddha Khamarpara area of Sharsha Upazila and India’s Gangulia, said Lt Col Ahmed Hasan Jamil, captain of the 49th BGB Battalion.

    The deceased, Sepoy Mohammad Roisuddin hailed from Tarapur village in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj.

    Lt Col Jamil, BGB Assistant Director Masud Rana and officials of the Indian BSF 107th Battalion were present at the time.

    Police personnel, including Benapole Port Police Station chief Sumon Bhukto, and members of the local administration were also in attendance.

    The BGB announced the death late on Monday night in a press release.

    According to the statement, a BGB patrol team ‘challenged’ a group of cattle smugglers entering Bangladesh from India near the Dhanyakhola BOP Jelepara Post. The smugglers then fled into India.

    BGB Sepoy Roisuddin then initiated a chase and the patrol team was separated amid the heavy fog. The sepoy went missing but it was later learned that he had been injured by BSF fire and was being treated at a hospital in India.

    Immediately after the incident, a flag meeting was held at the battalion commander level and it was later learned the sepoy died while undergoing treatment.

    A letter of protest and a demand for a fair investigation into the incident have been sent, according to the press release.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    BGB sepoy killed in BSF firing
    BGB says he was chasing a group of cattle smugglers at Benapole in Jashore
    BGB at metro station before polls
    BGB at metro station before polls
    Border Guard Bangladesh personnel patrolled Agargaon Metro Rail Station in Dhaka with their dog squad and striking force on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023, ahead of the Jan 7 general election.
    1,151 BGB platoons on patrol across Bangladesh ahead of polls
    1,151 BGB platoons on patrol ahead of polls
    BGB troopers will work with police, the Rapid Action Battalion, and armed forces for a 13-day period surrounding the Jan 7 polls
    Body of Bangladesh national shot dead by India’s BSF returned after 3 days
    BSF returns body of Bangladeshi national after 3 days
    Zahirul Islam's body has been handed over to the family

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps