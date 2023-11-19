    বাংলা

    Two technocrat ministers, one state minister resign ahead of election

    Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the prime minister, also steps down ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 03:46 PM

    Two technocrat ministers and one state minister have stepped aside as part of a process to reconstitute the cabinet ahead of the parliamentary elections.

    One of the prime minister’s advisors also tendered his resignation to Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain on Sunday.

    After the last shake-up of the cabinet, there were 25 ministers, 19 state ministers and four deputy ministers in the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

    Of them, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam were part of the cabinet as technocrats, not being MPs.

    Asked if he submitted his resignation letter, Jabbar said: “Ask the Cabinet Division, they can tell you. We’re not supposed to give out news of the Cabinet Division.”

    An official close to the state minister for planning confirmed that Alam sent his resignation letter to the cabinet.

    Mashiur Rahman, the prime minister’s economic affairs advisor, said the ministers and advisors who are not MPs had been asked to resign.

    Apart from Mashiur, the other advisors are Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Gowher Rizvi, Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Salman F Rahman.

    Of them, only Salman F Rahman is a member of parliament, but only Mashiur confirmed his resignation.

    Officials declined to comment on the issue on record, but Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said: “It’s the election-time government now. It is the rule that the posts of technocrat ministers and prime minister’s advisors do not exist after the announcement of the schedule.”

    On Nov 15, the Election Commission set Jan 7 as the date for the 12th parliamentary election.

    According to the rules, ministers do not get any facilities when the election schedule is announced.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this month revealed her plans for the upcoming election-time government, saying it will be like the one formed for the 2018 polls.

    In 2018, technocrat ministers resigned before the election schedule was announced. Their resignation letters were accepted a month later, just a day before the beginning of the campaign.

    In 2014, an “all-party” election-time government was formed. The government, led by Hasina, had let go of the ministers and state ministers and appointed six new officials.

    The 29-strong cabinet then contained two representatives from the opposition party while the BNP refused to join and boycotted the polls.

    RELATED STORIES
    DMP chief inspects security ahead of election date announcement
    DMP chief inspects security ahead of election date announcement
    Police will take strong action against those who disrupt law and order, said Additional IGP Habibur Rahman
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023.
    Israeli minister voices openness to nuclear option in Gaza
    Israel and the IDF (military) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents
    Salman Rahman meets US diplomat Zeya to discuss polls, economic ties
    Salman F Rahman meets senior US diplomat
    The discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Dhaka and Washington, as well as the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh
    US updates Bangladesh travel advisory ahead of general election
    US updates Bangladesh travel advisory before polls
    It says political rallies and demonstrations may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the parliamentary polls draw nearer

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps