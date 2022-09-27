Death toll from sunken boat in Panchagarh rises to 57, at least 18 still missing

The authorities have recovered six more bodies on the third day of rescue efforts after a boat packed with around 150 people sunk in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda Upazila.

The death toll in the disaster has now risen to 57, while at least 18 people are still missing, according to the district administration.

Rescuers resumed the search operation at 6 am on Tuesday after recovering a total of 51 bodies in the two previous days, said Panchagarh's Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipankar Roy.