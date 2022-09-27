    বাংলা

    Death toll from sunken boat in Panchagarh rises to 57, at least 18 still missing

    Six more bodies were recovered on the third day of rescue efforts after a boat carrying Hindu devotees to a temple sank in the river Korotoa

    Thakurgaon Correspondent
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 06:13 AM

    The authorities have recovered six more bodies on the third day of rescue efforts after a boat packed with around 150 people sunk in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda Upazila.

    The death toll in the disaster has now risen to 57, while at least 18 people are still missing, according to the district administration.

    Rescuers resumed the search operation at 6 am on Tuesday after recovering a total of 51 bodies in the two previous days, said Panchagarh's Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipankar Roy.

    They found six bodies in Boda's Aulia Ghat, Debiganj's Korotoa Ghat and Dinajpur's Birganj until 11 am. However, the victims' identities could not be determined immediately.

    Eight fire service units from Panchagarh and surrounding districts are participating in the rescue mission, alongside diving teams from Rangpur, Kurigram and Rajshahi.

    Angst-ridden families have once again lined the banks of the river in the area, waiting for the bodies of their loved ones to be retrieved from the water.

    On Sunday, the boat was ferrying Hindu devotees to a temple on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities, when disaster struck.

    Witnesses reported that about 150 people were on the boat at the time of the accident. Some managed to swim to shore, but many others went missing. Locals rushed to the aid of the victims, taking boats out to search for them. Police and fire service personnel joined in afterwards.

    The Korotoa River, which flows down from the foothills of the Himalayas, is not particularly deep, nor is the current notably strong. However, two consecutive days of rain and downstream flow have swelled the river, making things difficult for rescue workers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Student who fell off rickshaw dies in Dhaka hospital
    Student dies in hospital after falling off rickshaw
    Police are investigating whether 27-year-old Jinia Joya was pushed off the rickshaw by a man who was sitting next to her
    Shelling at Bangladesh-Myanmar border ‘unfortunate’, says Chinese envoy in Dhaka
    Border shelling unfortunate: Chinese envoy
    Dhaka asks Lee Jiming to take initiative to take forward China-meditated talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar to send back the Rohingya
    BTRC instructs mobile operators to restore talktime for dropped calls from Oct 1
    Operators to compensate for dropped calls from Oct 1
    Users of Grameenphone are mostly harassed by the issues, telecoms regulator says
    Inconsolable families demand quick recovery of bodies still missing in Panchagarh boat capsize
    Families demand quick recovery of bodies still missing in Panchagarh boat capsize
    Mourning family members and relatives wait on the banks of the river in Panchagarh as the death toll keeps rising, with dozens still missing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher