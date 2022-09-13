    বাংলা

    Rail links to Rajshahi restored after 9-hour disruption

    Railway communication resumed around 7 am after the derailment of a Banglabandha Express carriage halted services overnight

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 06:35 AM

    Rail connectivity between Rajshahi and the rest of the country has been restored nine hours after a Banglabandha Express train's carriage derailed near Sardah Railway Station.

    Train services resumed around 7 am on Tuesday, said Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Bangladesh Railway’s West Zone.

    The Panchagarh-bound train from Rajshahi veered off the tracks in Charghat Upazila around 10 pm on Monday.

    Rescuers arrived at the spot from Ishwardi and worked through the night to clear the tracks, said Asim. They finished their work on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, a Banlata Express train from Rajshahi left for Dhaka.

    A Titumir Express train from Chilahati, which was delayed due to the accident, has also reached Rajshahi, Asim said.

