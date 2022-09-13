Rail links to Rajshahi restored after 9-hour disruption

The Panchagarh-bound train from Rajshahi veered off the tracks in Charghat Upazila around 10 pm on Monday.

Rescuers arrived at the spot from Ishwardi and worked through the night to clear the tracks, said Asim. They finished their work on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, a Banlata Express train from Rajshahi left for Dhaka.

A Titumir Express train from Chilahati, which was delayed due to the accident, has also reached Rajshahi, Asim said.