Three mortar shells hit Naikhongchhari border

Mortar shells have hit the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila amid conflict between the Arakan Army insurgents and the armed forces of Myanmar.

Three mortar shells reportedly fell in the Tentiyarchhara area of Ward No. 1 on Tuesday night, said AKM Jahangir Aziz, the chairman of the Ghumdhum union council.

Police and Border Guard Bangladesh did not make any comments over the incident.