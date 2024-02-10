Bhutanese cancer survivor returning home after successful nose surgery in Bangladesh

Karma Dema was diagnosed with nasal cavity cancer a decade ago. Unable to find suitable treatment in Bhutan, she sought medical care in India, where the treatment resulted in changes to the shape of her nose.

The 23-year-old Bhutanese woman is now planning to return home after a successful operation on her nose at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Dema shared the story of her recovery at a press conference organised by the health ministry at the burn institute on Saturday afternoon.

Pradeep Chandra Das, an associate professor at the institute who headed Dema's medical team, said Dema received chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Tata Memorial Hospital in India, but experienced complications resulting in decay in her nasal cavity and an abnormal nose shape.