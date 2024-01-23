Sunken ferry Rajanigandha partially pulled up in Paturia after 6 days

Rescuers have partially salvaged Rajanigandha, the ferry that capsized with several vehicles on it near Paturia port in Manikganj six days ago.
The ferry was pulled up around 200 metres away from wharf No. 5 of the port on Tuesday, said Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's Aricha Office.
Rescue vessel Prottoy was able to pull out one fragment of the sunken ferry around 5pm.
Another rescue ship, Hamza, recovered a truck, taking the number of vehicles pulled out to six.
The body of Humayun Kabir, the assistant master of the ferry, was recovered on Monday.
According to Shah Paran Emon, the head of the Navy's diving team, efforts were being made to use modern technology, like airlifting bags and hose pipes, to rescue the ferry.