    বাংলা

    Sunken ferry Rajanigandha partially pulled up in Paturia after 6 days

    The body of Humayun Kabir, the assistant master of the ferry, was recovered on Monday

    Manikganj Correspondent
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 05:57 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 05:57 PM

    Rescuers have partially salvaged Rajanigandha, the ferry that capsized with several vehicles on it near Paturia port in Manikganj six days ago.

    The ferry was pulled up around 200 metres away from wharf No. 5 of the port on Tuesday, said Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's Aricha Office.

    Rescue vessel Prottoy was able to pull out one fragment of the sunken ferry around 5pm.

    Another rescue ship, Hamza, recovered a truck, taking the number of vehicles pulled out to six.

    The body of Humayun Kabir, the assistant master of the ferry, was recovered on Monday.

    According to Shah Paran Emon, the head of the Navy's diving team, efforts were being made to use modern technology, like airlifting bags and hose pipes, to rescue the ferry.

    RELATED STORIES
    Body of assistant master found 5 days after Rajanigandha ferry sinks
    Ferry accident: Assistant master’s body found
    The remains of Humayun Kabir surfaced on Monday in the Padma River
    Rescue ship Hamza recovers a truck from the Padma River in Manikganj’s Paturia on Sunday, Jan 21, 2024, five days after a launch carrying the vehicle sank.
    January 21, 2024
    News in photos: 21 January
    Salvage operation enters third day after ferry sinks in Paturia
    Ferry capsize: salvage operation enters third day
    The ferry's second driver, Humayun Kabir, is still missing and is presumed to be trapped inside the sunken vessel
    Sunken ferry was 'taking on water since dawn', say survivors
    Survivors blame water leak, negligence for ferry capsize
    Authorities said that the utility ferry capsized after a collision with a cargo ship. But survivors offered a differing account

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024