IGP asks citizens to ignore rumours ahead of the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema

The Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has requested citizens to disregard any rumours surrounding Bishwa Ijtema, which is set to raise curtains on Feb 2.

He said security measures have been bolstered across Dhaka city to prevent anyone from trying to foil the congregation of the devotees.

The police chief spoke to the reporters at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium after inspecting the Ijtema grounds in Tongi on Wednesday.