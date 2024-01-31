    বাংলা

    IGP asks citizens to ignore rumours ahead of the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema

    Security measures have been bolstered across Dhaka as devotees prepare themselves for the congregation

    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 02:36 PM
    The Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has requested citizens to disregard any rumours surrounding Bishwa Ijtema, which is set to raise curtains on Feb 2.

    He said security measures have been bolstered across Dhaka city to prevent anyone from trying to foil the congregation of the devotees.

    The police chief spoke to the reporters at the Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium after inspecting the Ijtema grounds in Tongi on Wednesday.

    According to him, the security forces are monitoring every movement using drones and helicopters.

    “We have beefed up the security in accordance with the plans of the senior leaders for the arrival of the foreign devotees,” he said.

    Besides contacting 999 for any emergency, the IGP has urged people to call the control rooms of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Gazipur Metropolitan Police, RAB and Railway Police.

    “Bomb disposal units, SWAT team, dog squad, and the naval fleet will be on standby,” said the IGP.

