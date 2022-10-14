    বাংলা

    Man burnt in Gazipur covered van fire dies in hospital

    Four others are undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital after a covered van caught fire at a gas filling station

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Oct 2022, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 14 Oct 2022, 06:28 AM

    A man has succumbed to his burn injuries when a covered van carrying gas cylinders caught fire at a filling station in Gazipur.

    Mithu Mia, 26, a native of Moulvibazar, died while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 8 am on Friday, resident physician Ayub Hossain said.

    The transport worker suffered burns on the entirety of his body.

    Four others who sustained burn injuries in the incident are receiving medical care at the same hospital. They are also in critical condition, Ayub said.

    The driver of the covered van, operated by Messrs Junaid Enterprise, took the vehicle for refuelling at Haji Wahed Ali CNG Filling Station in Gazipur’s Boro Bari area on Thursday. It was carrying over a hundred empty cylinders at the time.

    Five people, including Mithu, sustained burns when the vehicle caught fire after an explosion. Three fire-fighting units doused the flames after a one-and-a-half-hour effort.

    Among the injured, Md Alamin suffered burns on 60 percent of his body, Anwarul Islam 35 percent, Sirajul Islam 70 percent while Md Parvez had 85 percent of his body burnt, said Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH Police Outpost.

