    Deadly blaze dampens bustling Bailey Road Iftar scene

    Restaurants remain closed following a crackdown as fire scare keeps people away

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 04:31 PM

    Ayesha Habib Tonni, a resident of Bailey Road, came to Jaggery Restaurant and Pitha Ghar to buy Iftar. She chose the eatery because she had Iftar in most others, but not this one.

    Most of the other eateries in the area were closed on the first day of Ramadan on Tuesday amid a crackdown on restaurants to ensure fire safety following a blaze that killed 46 people in a restaurant building on Bailey Road on Feb 29.

    “The usual crowds at the restaurants and the Iftar vibe are absent,” Ayesha said.

    “To be honest, I am also afraid. We had Iftar inside the eateries in the past, but this time we’ve opted for takeaway.”

    Jaggery Restaurant had pulses, Brain Bhuna, Halim, Chaap, Mutton Leg Roast, Doi Bora and several types of Kebab.

    While the popular restaurants are closed, traders have not set up makeshift Iftar shops on the footpaths of Bailey Road.

    A few police officers were guarding Green Cozy Cottage, the gutted building.

    Salehin, the salesman of A-One Food and Pastry who gave a single name, said: “Bailey Road is a traditional place for Iftar, but many restaurants have been closed for not having proper fire safety systems after the blaze. That’s why there’s no lustre of Iftar this time.”

    Such calm on Bailey Road during Iftar surprised Rasel Mahmud. “The place used to be overcrowded in the past. The crowds are absent this time.”

    Habib Iqbal, an Iftar customer from Shantinagar, said: “The crowds were huge last time, but most of the restaurants are closed now. The ones that are still open do not have much pressure. The fire has left a mark of fear among people.”

