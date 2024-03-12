Deadly blaze dampens bustling Bailey Road Iftar scene

Ayesha Habib Tonni, a resident of Bailey Road, came to Jaggery Restaurant and Pitha Ghar to buy Iftar. She chose the eatery because she had Iftar in most others, but not this one.

Most of the other eateries in the area were closed on the first day of Ramadan on Tuesday amid a crackdown on restaurants to ensure fire safety following a blaze that killed 46 people in a restaurant building on Bailey Road on Feb 29.

“The usual crowds at the restaurants and the Iftar vibe are absent,” Ayesha said.

“To be honest, I am also afraid. We had Iftar inside the eateries in the past, but this time we’ve opted for takeaway.”