Foreign Minister Mahmud calls for ban on deadly weapons at border with India

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has highlighted several unresolved issues, such as the killing of a Bangladeshi border guard and the Teesta water-sharing deal in a discussion with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

“There should be a solution [to the water-sharing deal] after the Indian general election,” he told the media at a discussion in Delhi on Thursday.

Mahmud arrived in New Delhi around midnight on Tuesday. It is the first trip to India by a representative of the Bangladesh government since the Jan 7 polls.

The foreign minister met Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at New Delhi’s Sardar Patel Bhawan on Wednesday morning. He then held bilateral meetings with Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House that evening.

He attended a discussion at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia on Thursday evening titled ‘Bangladesh-India Current Relations’, where he fielded questions from journalists.