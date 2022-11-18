Union council member held over attacks on RAB in Rupganj’s Chanpara

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Bazlur Rahman, a leader of the Awami League and member of the local union council in Narayanganj’s Rupganj, over attacks during a drugs bust at Chanpara.

Bazlur is accused in a number of cases, including some related to drugs and murder.

He will also be charged in a case over the attacks on Sept 27 night, RAB-1 commander Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen said on Friday.

The RAB official declined further comments, saying other details will be revealed later.