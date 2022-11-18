Union council member held over attacks on RAB in Rupganj’s Chanpara

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Bazlur Rahman, a leader of the Awami League and member of the local union council in Narayanganj’s Rupganj, over attacks during a drugs bust at Chanpara.
Bazlur is accused in a number of cases, including some related to drugs and murder.
He will also be charged in a case over the attacks on Sept 27 night, RAB-1 commander Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen said on Friday.
The RAB official declined further comments, saying other details will be revealed later.
Bazlur is a member of ward No. 9 under Kayetpara union council and executive member of the ruling party’s Rupganj unit.
The name of Chanpara Rehabilitation Centre, a slum surrounded by rivers in Rupganj, came in an investigation into the murder of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash earlier in . His mobile phone location data showed he was at Chanpara on the night of the incident.
Later, a man named Rashedul Islam alias City Shahin, was killed during an operation by the RAB, at the slum. The RAB said Shahin was accused in nearly two dozen cases related to drugs and murder, and he was hit by a bullet fired by drug peddlers during a gunfight with the law enforcers.
Before the deaths of Fardin and Shahin, the RAB raided the area on Sept 27. The law enforcers arrested 11 suspects and seized drugs and arms during the operation.
The elite force faced fierce protests by locals during the drive. The slum-dwellers attacked the RAB personnel to snatch away the suspects. The arrestees included Bazlur’s brother Md Hasan.
The RAB started three cases over the incident.