Cocaine trafficking: Peruvian national jailed for life, Pakistani gets 10 years in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced a Peruvian and a Pakistani man to prison on charges of trafficking three kilograms of cocaine seized at a hotel in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar more than a decade ago.

Juan Pablo Rafael Zagaceta of the South American nation will be in prison for life, while Mostafa Ashraf, who is fleeing from justice, will have to serve 10 years.

Dhaka’s Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Rafael was penalised Tk 50,000 and will spend three more months if he fails to pay up.