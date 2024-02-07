    বাংলা

    Cocaine trafficking: Peruvian national jailed for life, Pakistani gets 10 years in prison

    The Department of Narcotics Control arrested the Peruvian national with three kilograms of cocaine from a Dhaka hotel in 2011

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 11:25 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 11:25 AM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced a Peruvian and a Pakistani man to prison on charges of trafficking three kilograms of cocaine seized at a hotel in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar more than a decade ago.

    Juan Pablo Rafael Zagaceta of the South American nation will be in prison for life, while Mostafa Ashraf, who is fleeing from justice, will have to serve 10 years.

    Dhaka’s Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

    Rafael was penalised Tk 50,000 and will spend three more months if he fails to pay up.

    Five other Bangladeshi suspects named in the case were acquitted of the charges.

    They are Md Mostofa, Shamsul Haque, Halima Khan Sadia, Sabrina Nasrin Tania and Md Ashraf Nasim, state counsel Salauddin Hawlader said.

    Rafael was taken to court and sent back to jail after the verdict was announced. Ashraf had jumped bail.

    All the acquitted suspects, except Tania, are at large. Tania attended the hearing in the court.

    In June 2011, officials from the Department of Narcotics Control, DNC, apprehended Rafael and recovered three kilograms of cocaine from his bag during a raid at a hotel room in the capital’s Karwan Bazar, according to the case dossiers.

    DNC Inspector Mofazzal Hossain initiated the case as a plaintiff over the incident. The department’s inspector Obaidul Karim pressed charges against the accused persons after an investigation in 2013.

    The court indicted the suspects and opened a trial against them in 2015. Around 15 witnesses out of 25 testified during the trial.

    Both Rafael and Ashraf admitted to their involvement in the crime during interrogations.

    Rafael had said at the time that he was a lorry driver and Ashraful said he had a business named ‘Cross Ocean’ in Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Top court upholds admission of 110 students to Gonoshasthaya Medical, fines college
    SC fines Gonoshasthaya Medical, orders admission of 110 students
    The Khulna Gonoshasthaya Hospital and Kidney Foundation have been asked to pay the fines imposed on the medical college
    Autorickshaw driver Ashraf, who was murdered by hijackers in Munshiganj in 2020.
    4 to die for autorickshaw driver's murder in Munshiganj
    The court also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts, one of whom is absconding
    Life in winter in Dhaka
    Life in winter in Dhaka
    Shivering cold has gripped Bangladesh in mid-winter, disrupting daily life. The residents of Dhaka have not experienced so much cold for such a long period in many years.
    I always fumble my New Year’s resolutions. But I have a fresh plan for a new me in 2024
    How I’ve resolved to meet a new me in 2024
    Many of us want big, sweeping changes to our lives, but without smaller, concrete steps to work towards, we can fall short of our goals

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps