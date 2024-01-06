Rescuers watch in horror as man is burnt alive in train after arson attack

Photos and videos of a man apparently trying to get out of a burning coach of Benapole Express following an arson attack on the train in Dhaka have gone viral on social media, triggering calls for punishment of the arsonists.

Some locals tried to rescue him, with half of his body still inside waist down, but the flames deterred them while the victim was unable to get out himself.

Witnesses recounted the heartbreaking final words of the man as he was grieving for his wife and child who he saw were being burnt alive in the fire on Friday night.

Locals were terrified to see some carriages of the train from Jashore’s Benapole on fire during its entry into the capital through Sayedabad.

The driver stopped the train at Gopibagh, some two kilometres from its destination, the Kamalapur Railway Station.