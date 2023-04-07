    বাংলা

    Eight bodies recovered after shootout between armed groups in Bandarban

    As many as 70 families from the small ethnic groups abandoned their homes in Rowangchhari to save themselves

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2023, 09:48 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 09:48 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of eight people shot dead in a neighbourhood in Bandarban’s Rowangchhari. As many as 70 families from the small ethnic groups left their homes in Rowangchhari in a bid to save their lives.

    The bodies were recovered on Friday from Khamtang Para near the Roma and Rowangchhari link road, said Abdul Mannan, chief of Rowangchhari Police Station.

    All of the eight bodies were sent to the Bandarban Sadar Hospital for autopsy, he said. Mannan was unable to provide the details of the groups involved in the shootout.

    “At least 40 women and children took shelter in the Bawm Community Centre in Ruma Upazila. We’re listing their names. We heard more people are on the way,” said Paindu Union Council Chairman Uhla Mong Marma.

    He said food supplies and other necessities were arranged for the people seeking shelter.

    Police said the security in the area was tightened and they were on the hunt for those involved in the shootout.

