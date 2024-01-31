Bangshal OC, five policemen sued over bodybuilder Farooq’s death in police custody

A case has brought charges against six police officers, including Bangshal Police Station chief Mainul Islam, that Farooq Hossain, who gained fame after winning Me Bangladesh title, died due to torture in custody.

Farooq’s wife, Ima Akter Happy, started the lawsuit at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman on Tuesday.

The judge, on Wednesday, instructed the police's Detective Branch to submit a probe report on the allegation on Mar 28, according to the court’s additional public counsel Tapas Kumar Pal.

The five other suspects in the case are - Bangshal Police Station Sub-Inspector Imdadul Haque, Abu Saleh, Masud Rana and Bulbul Ahmed.

Farooq left his residence at Khaje Dewan Singh lane in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh citing personal reasons around 9:30pm on Jan 12. He made a phone call to his wife an hour later and informed her that he was in custody and suffering torture at the Kayettuli police outpost, according to the case dossiers.