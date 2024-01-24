2 UPDF members gunned down in Khagrachhari

Two members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) have reportedly been shot dead in Khagrachhari's Mohalchari Upazila.

One other member of the group went missing after the shooting that took place in the upazila's Durchhari village around 6:30 am on Wednesday, according to Angya Marma, an organiser for the UPDF.

Ravi Kumar Chakma, 65, and Shanta Chakma, 52, were killed by armed assailants, while Rahintu Chakma, 32, is missing, he said.

Angya alleged that Ravi Kumar and Shanta Chakma were ambushed and fatally shot by members of rival group, Gonotantrik UPDF.