    বাংলা

    2 UPDF members gunned down in Khagrachhari

    The UPDF blamed Gonotantrik UPDF for the killings, but the group refuted the allegation

    Khagrachhari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM

    Two members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) have reportedly been shot dead in Khagrachhari's Mohalchari Upazila.

    One other member of the group went missing after the shooting that took place in the upazila's Durchhari village around 6:30 am on Wednesday, according to Angya Marma, an organiser for the UPDF.

    Ravi Kumar Chakma, 65, and Shanta Chakma, 52, were killed by armed assailants, while Rahintu Chakma, 32, is missing, he said.

    Angya alleged that Ravi Kumar and Shanta Chakma were ambushed and fatally shot by members of rival group, Gonotantrik UPDF.

    However, the Gonotantrik UPDF denied any involvement in the incident.

    "I have heard about the incident. But none of us were involved in it," said Shyamal Chakma, chief of the Gonotantrik UPDF.

    Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and recovered the victims' bodies, said Md Nasir Uddin, chief of Mohalchari Police Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shots fired at tourist vehicle amid UPDF blockade in Khagrachhari
    Shots fired at tourist vehicle in Khagrachhari
    Warning shots were fired at the vehicle when the driver did not stop upon the assalants’ signal
    File photo
    Case filed over 4 UPDF leaders’ murders in Khagrachhari
    Police will hand over the victims’ bodies to their families after autopsy, authorities say
    Killings revive dark memories of 2018 bloodshed in Chattogram Hill Tracts
    Killings revive memories of 2018 CHT bloodshed
    Residents witnessed such incidents in the past, and are worried about what will happen next
    Four UPDF leaders shot dead in Khagrachhari
    4 UPDF leaders shot dead in Khagrachhari
    Three other members of the group are reportedly missing in the wake of the incident

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps