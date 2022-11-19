Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Bangladesh in 2023

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has accepted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to Bangladesh.

Mohammed, who was named prime minister of the Gulf kingdom by his father King Salman bin Abdulaziz in September, will visit Bangladesh in 2023 at a convenient time, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yussef Essa Al Duhailan informed Hasina at a meeting on Saturday.

The ambassador handed over a letter from the crown prince to Hasina during the meeting at the Ganabhaban, according to her Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Zahid Tusher. Hasina made the invitation on Aug 30.

Ambassador Essa noted this would be the first visit by any Saudi crown prince to Bangladesh since 1985 when Abdullah bin Abdulaziz visited Dhaka. “So, this visit will be very significant for both the countries and the date and schedule of the visit will be fixed through diplomatic channels,” Essa said.

He hopes a “good number” of Memoranda of Understanding and agreements will be signed during Mohammed bin Salman’s visit, which he said “will strengthen the bilateral ties significantly”.