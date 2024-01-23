Supreme Court launches golf cart service for lawyers, litigants

Authorities have launched a special transport service involving golf carts on the Supreme Court premises to facilitate the movement of lawyers and bolster security. Accordingly, rickshaws will be restricted on the court grounds moving forward.

On Tuesday, three golf carts were operating between the Supreme Court shrine gate and Sonali Bank until the afternoon.

Rickshaws were initially barred in the morning, but due to increasing commuter pressure, they were allowed to enter around 9:30 am, according to Sub-Inspector Shahidul, stationed at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court registrar's office said that rickshaw movement will be completely halted once more golf carts are introduced.

Those arriving by rickshaw can alight at the shrine gate and use the golf cart service to get to Sonali Bank, next to the bar association building.