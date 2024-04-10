MV Abdullah crew hold Eid congregation ‘at gunpoint’; colleagues pray for release

The 23 Bangladeshi sailors held hostage by Somali pirates have offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers “at gunpoint” on the captured ship MV Abdullah.

Like many other countries in the world, Somalia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi sailors exchanged greetings with each other after the Eid congregation, the mother of one of the engineer-level crew members confirmed.

The woman said she received greetings and a photo of the Eid celebration from his son around Wednesday noon. They were doing well, she said.

The hostages also inquired about their family members at that time.