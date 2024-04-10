MV Abdullah crew hold Eid congregation ‘at gunpoint’; colleagues pray for release

The 23 Bangladeshi sailors held hostage by Somali pirates have offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers “at gunpoint” on the captured ship MV Abdullah.
Like many other countries in the world, Somalia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.
The Bangladeshi sailors exchanged greetings with each other after the Eid congregation, the mother of one of the engineer-level crew members confirmed.
The woman said she received greetings and a photo of the Eid celebration from his son around Wednesday noon. They were doing well, she said.
The hostages also inquired about their family members at that time.
The sailor's mother said the pirates were behaving well with them but the water reserve in the ship declined.
The sailors also asked their family members about the progress made on their release.
Kabir Group media advisor Mizanul Islam also confirmed the sailors’ Eid celebration on board.
COLLEAGUES PRAY FOR RELEASE
The 24-strong crew of SR Shipping's vessel MV Ibrahim Jahan, now anchored off the coast of Indonesia to pick up coal before heading to Vietnam, prayed for the release of their colleagues on MV Abdullah during Eid congregation.
MV Ibrahim Jahan’s Chief Officer Mahfuzur Rahman Titu posted on Facebook a photo of the Eid prayers onboard the ship early on Wednesday.
They celebrated Eid on Wednesday in line with Indonesian schedule, he told .
“Being away from our family and loved ones, we, the 24 Bangladeshi sailors have become like relatives,” he said about their celebrations.
Referring to MV Abdullah, he said: “Many crew members of that ship are friends and acquaintances of the sailors here. Many of us are upset as their friends are in captivity. Yet Eid is here, we must celebrate despite floating on water.”
They wore panjabi, pyjamas and offered Eid prayers on the ship’s deck in the morning.
“One of our colleagues, a fireman, led the prayers and gave sermons. We offered prayers for all, especially for the friends and colleagues who have been held hostage. We are lucky to have a chance to celebrate on the ship but they are at gunpoint. Those who are guarding them all have AK-47 rifles in their hands.”
Mahfuzur said they exchanged greetings per the rituals after Eid prayers and had a good meal with beef Kala bhuna, chicken tikka, Kashmiri pulao, Russian salad, desserts and ice cream.
He also said they had contacted hijacked sailors of MV Abdullah amid the celebration.
“Many of us spoke to our friends on that ship today. We tried to console them. The sailors on that ship said they are constantly guarded at gunpoint, requesting all to understand how well they can be in this situation.”
Newspaper reports that the pirates are keeping them in great care have made them sad, according to Mahfuzur.
“They said the pirates are providing whatever they can manage for meals. It doesn’t mean that they are treated very well. The sailors are trying to be alive while at gunpoint round the clock.”