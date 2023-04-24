    বাংলা

    IAGS declares crimes committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh’s independence war were genocide

    Tawheed Reza Noor, who proposed the resolution, hopes its passage will help Bangladesh get widespread and long-overdue recognition of the 1971 genocide

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 April 2023, 05:37 PM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 05:37 PM

    The International Association of Genocide Scholars or IAGS has declared that the crimes committed by Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh were genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

    Out of 626 members, 208 approved the resolution, four rejected it and six abstained from voting, said Tawheed Reza Noor, a member of the association who proposed the resolution on the matter, confirmed the development to http://bdnews24.com on Monday.

    Tawheed, son of martyred journalist Serajuddin Hossain, hopes the passage of the resolution will help Bangladesh get widespread and long-overdue recognition of the 1971 genocide.

    Earlier, Genocide Watch became the second US-based organisation campaigning against all forms of mass murder to recognise as genocide the crimes committed by the Pakistani forces during the war.

    Tawheed’s application had also earned Bangladesh a similar recognition from US-based Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention.

    Gregory Stanton, an expert in genocide studies and founder of Genocide Watch, was among those who backed the resolution proposed by Tawheed at the IAGS.

    Tawheed said he had submitted the proposal in July 2021 and it was formally placed at the association in February 2022. IAGS rules stipulated that at least 50 percent turnout is required to pass a resolution, but it was difficult to get so many scholars to vote.

    The voting on the resolution was held after the IAGS revised the required turnout to more than 20 percent.

    After a month of voting in the second round, the resolution was passed on Sunday with a turnout of 34.8 percent.

    Tawheed said experts on genocide studies from across the world examined evidence and bibliography he had submitted with the proposed resolution before casting their votes. The members of the association also include lawyers.

    “It’s huge to get recognition of genocide from such a (high) level. Now we can tell those who are unsure about the genocide or deny it that genocide scholars have given the recognition.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Apr 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC allegations as false
    The ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian commissioner for children's rights for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia
    The hand of Iryna Filkina, a woman who according to residents was killed by Russian army soldiers, is pictured as her body lies on the street, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Kyiv region, Ukraine Apr 2, 2022.
    How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?
    The International Criminal Court has led the most high-profile investigations into the most prominent suspects, looking into war crimes as well as broader crimes against humanity and genocide
    Four young children pose for a photo as they sit on a plastic crate in the parking lot of apartment blocks in the Scottsdene neighbourhood in Cape Town, South Africa, Mar 9, 2023.
    Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop violence
    City leaders hope an array of new tech will help deter criminals - but residents warn it's not a simple fix
    Homegrown: 5 remarkable works of Bangladeshi cinema
    5 remarkable works of Bangladeshi cinema
    Though often overshadowed by Bollywood and Hollywood, our local film scene has a rich history

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan