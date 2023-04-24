IAGS declares crimes committed by Pakistan during Bangladesh’s independence war were genocide

The International Association of Genocide Scholars or IAGS has declared that the crimes committed by Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh were genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Out of 626 members, 208 approved the resolution, four rejected it and six abstained from voting, said Tawheed Reza Noor, a member of the association who proposed the resolution on the matter, confirmed the development to http://bdnews24.com on Monday.

Tawheed, son of martyred journalist Serajuddin Hossain, hopes the passage of the resolution will help Bangladesh get widespread and long-overdue recognition of the 1971 genocide.