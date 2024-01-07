Fire at Buddhist temple in Ramu is arson attack: police

The fire at a Buddhist temple at Ramu in Cox’s Bazar is an arson attack, police say.

The Usaichen Buddhist Temple in the municipality caught fire around 2am on Saturday.

A man called the Fire Service and Civil Defence 20 minutes before the fire started and gave them wrong information about a fake fire incident 15 kilometres away from the temple so that the firefighters would be late to reach the actual site, the law enforcers said.