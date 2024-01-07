    বাংলা

    Fire at Buddhist temple in Ramu is arson attack: police

    CCTV footage of the temple showed a young man with a facemask scaling the wall and setting the fire, according to the RAB

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 09:44 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 09:44 PM

    The fire at a Buddhist temple at Ramu in Cox’s Bazar is an arson attack, police say. 

    The Usaichen Buddhist Temple in the municipality caught fire around 2am on Saturday.

    A man called the Fire Service and Civil Defence 20 minutes before the fire started and gave them wrong information about a fake fire incident 15 kilometres away from the temple so that the firefighters would be late to reach the actual site, the law enforcers said. 

    CCTV footage of the temple showed a young man wearing a facemask scaling the temple’s wall and set the fire inside after pouring kerosene, said Jamilul Haque, a spokesperson for Rapid Action Battalion-5.

    “Everything will be clear once we identify the youth in the CCTV footage and the person who called the Fire Service,” said Abu Taher Dewan, the chief of the local police station.   

    The fire damaged a wooden staircase. Taher said a disaster was averted as locals and the fire service put out the fire swiftly.

    The incident occurred amid the BNP’s protests to disrupt Sunday’s general election it has boycotted. A number of arson attacks have been reported during the protests.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya man abducted and shot dead in Cox's Bazar
    Rohingya man shot dead in Ukhiya
    Unidentified assailants abducted Mohammad Faisal from his home at night and killed him
    Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Nov 2, 2017.
    Indonesia navy drives away boat carrying Rohingya
    The Indonesian military vessel "shadowed" the vessel until it was outside Indonesian waters and "would not return"
    Four dead as tourist bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    4 die as bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    The victims were all labourers travelling on the pickup van
    Bangladesh tourist hub Cox’s Bazar enters railway era
    Cox's Bazar enters railway era
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the long-awaited Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway at the spectacular seashell-shaped station in Jhilongja

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India