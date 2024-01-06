Vote without fear, CEC urges citizens on election eve amid boycott, violence

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has urged Bangladeshis to turn up at the polling stations by overcoming fears of violence and concerns of irregularities to cast their vote.
Voting will be suspended at centres or constituencies where irregularities will be reported, the CEC warned in an address to the nation broadcast on Saturday evening, the eve of the general election.
He expressed concern over recent incidents of violence centring the election.
“The campaign has ended amid festivities and enthusiasm. Now is the time to wait for the voting to begin,” he said.
“It is a matter of regret that we can’t say incidents of violence and sabotage are not taking place. People are being killed and injured while properties of the state are being damaged. Innocent children and women are dying tragically along with men.
“We are concerned over the recent incidents of sabotage and violence. Still, I urge the people to overcome all their concerns, anxieties and discomfort to cast their valuable votes freely at the polling stations in a festive environment in order to perform their civic duty.”
He urged the candidates, their supporters and election officials to follow the rules properly.
“Negligence, dishonesty or lapses in duty will not be tolerated,” he warned the officials.
“Fake votes, vote rigging, ballot box snatching, illegal transactions and use of muscle power will be dealt with firmly.”
“If necessary, voting will be suspended at a centre or entire constituency altogether temporarily if irregularities take place.”
The CEC also urged the people to unite and resist any sorts of irregularities.