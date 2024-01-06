    বাংলা

    Vote without fear, CEC urges citizens on election eve amid boycott, violence

    Voting will be suspended at centres or constituencies where irregularities will be reported, Kazi Habibul Awal warns in an address to the nation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 02:20 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 02:20 PM

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has urged Bangladeshis to turn up at the polling stations by overcoming fears of violence and concerns of irregularities to cast their vote. 

    Voting will be suspended at centres or constituencies where irregularities will be reported, the CEC warned in an address to the nation broadcast on Saturday evening, the eve of the general election. 

    He expressed concern over recent incidents of violence centring the election. 

    “The campaign has ended amid festivities and enthusiasm. Now is the time to wait for the voting to begin,” he said. 

    “It is a matter of regret that we can’t say incidents of violence and sabotage are not taking place. People are being killed and injured while properties of the state are being damaged. Innocent children and women are dying tragically along with men. 

    “We are concerned over the recent incidents of sabotage and violence. Still, I urge the people to overcome all their concerns, anxieties and discomfort to cast their valuable votes freely at the polling stations in a festive environment in order to perform their civic duty.” 

    He urged the candidates, their supporters and election officials to follow the rules properly.

    “Negligence, dishonesty or lapses in duty will not be tolerated,” he warned the officials.

    “Fake votes, vote rigging, ballot box snatching, illegal transactions and use of muscle power will be dealt with firmly.”

    “If necessary, voting will be suspended at a centre or entire constituency altogether temporarily if irregularities take place.”

    The CEC also urged the people to unite and resist any sorts of irregularities.

    RELATED STORIES
    The election must be credible as well as fair, CEC says
    Polls must be credible as well as fair: CEC
    Kazi Habibul Awal stressed the need to ensure an electoral process that cannot be called into question
    Pre-election violence hasn't been widespread, says CEC Awal
    Pre-election violence isn't widespread: CEC
    He urges political parties to cultivate mutual trust in order to prevent poll-related violence
    Journalists, observers can take photos inside polling centres without permission: CEC
    Journalists, observers can take photos inside polling centres: CEC
    Allowing them to take pictures inside the polling centres will ensure transparency, Kazi Habibul Awal says
    BNP’s participation would make election inclusive: CEC
    BNP joining election would make it inclusive: CEC
    Kazi Habibul Awal also says they will look into how people react to the election results later in the context of the BNP not participating

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India