Bangladesh’s BRICS exclusion due to lack of multilateral diplomacy, says ambassador Humayun Kabir

Bangladesh’s exclusion from the list of six new members of BRICS – the bloc composed of developing countries that hopes to represent the Global South – was not a shock, but rather the result of inadequate efforts at multilateral diplomacy, says career diplomat M Humayun Kabir

“I'm not surprised,” he told bdnews24.com’s ‘Inside Out’. “But I had hoped based on the assurance or you can say positive soundings made by the Bangladesh foreign minister a few months back.”

“I'm not surprised because the countries that have come on board, you can see, all of them have a higher profile at the multilateral level than Bangladesh.”