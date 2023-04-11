Dhaka’s ‘abandoned’ markets pose risks. Yet business continues unhindered

Business has been thriving for years in Bangabazar and other markets in Dhaka that were labelled as ‘risky’, and some were declared ‘abandoned’.

Traders, government agencies, and city authorities neglected the safety risks to life and property by failing to take appropriate measures.

A letter exchanged between departments within the city authorities reveals that they are also concerned about potential disasters.

All the shops were burnt down by a devastating fire last week at Bangabazar, one of the largest clothing marketplaces in the country.

After the disaster, Dhaka North City Corporation said steps had been taken to demolish the ‘abandoned’ markets, and the process would commence gradually after Eid-ul-Fitr. A magistrate had also been appointed to oversee the work.

Among the 43 markets in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation, 20 are deemed ‘risky’, with eight of them in an ‘extremely fragile’ state.

Although these markets were declared abandoned on Apr 1, 2019, due to safety concerns, businesses continue to operate in them.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said Bangabazar traders ignored 10 notices warning them of the risks in the past four years.

Dhaka South City Corporation, which owns the land, said it had plans to build a multi-storey shopping mall in place of Bangabazar, which was constructed with wood and tin sheets.