Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh on goodwill visit

Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Saif has arrived in Bangladesh on a four-day goodwill visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said in a statement.

Upon entering Bangladesh waters, the ship was greeted with a ceremonial salute by Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Shadhinota on Saturday.

A naval band performed traditional tunes at the reception ceremony, attended by senior officers of the Bangladesh Navy and representatives from the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

During its stay, the commanding officer of PNS Saif and other members of the delegation will pay courtesy calls on the commander of Chattogram Naval Area, the commander of the Bangladesh Navy fleet, and the Area Superintendent Dockyard.

The ISPR said the visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen friendly bilateral relations between the two countries through naval diplomacy and cultural exchange.

Officers, sailors, and trainees from PNS Saif are scheduled to visit historical and scenic sites in Chattogram and tour several Bangladesh Navy ships and bases. In return, Bangladesh Navy personnel will have the opportunity to visit the Pakistani vessel.

The frigate is scheduled to depart Bangladesh on Nov 12, concluding its goodwill mission.