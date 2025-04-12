Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'March for Gaza': Slogans of solidarity echo as thousands pour into Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan

Many arrive by truck or pickup vans, while others march in groups with Palestinian flags and scarves

Thousands pour into Suhrawardy Udyan in solidarity with Palestine

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 03:11 PM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 03:11 PM

Related Stories
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
‘March for Gaza’ set for Saturday at Suhrawardy Udyan
Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’
Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
Mild quake near border rocks Dhaka
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Read More
Motif fire at Charukola ‘deliberate’: police
Motif fire at Charukola ‘deliberate’: police
Bangladeshis among 40 deported by Italy to Albania
Bangladeshis among 40 deported by Italy to Albania
Ordinance for separate judicial secretariat in the works: CJ
Ordinance for separate judicial secretariat in the works: CJ
Hasina’s acolytes torched 'face of fascism' motif: Farooki
Hasina’s acolytes torched 'face of fascism' motif: Farooki
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More