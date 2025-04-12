Many arrive by truck or pickup vans, while others march in groups with Palestinian flags and scarves

'March for Gaza': Slogans of solidarity echo as thousands pour into Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan

People in their droves have streamed into Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan to attend the "March for Gaza" rally in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Chants and slogans denouncing Israel and in support of the Palestinian cause reverbated as crowds thronged the venue from early morning on Saturday ahead of the 3pm rally.

Many travelled to Suhrwardy Udyan by truck or pickup vans, while others marched in groups with Palestinian flags and scarves bearing the Islamic declaration of faith.

A large open-air stage has been set up at the eastern end of the park, surrounded by a bamboo security perimetre. Red carpets were rolled out and over 100 chairs arranged for guests. The rally has been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh.

At 3pm, the organisers plan to read a declaration of solidarity from the stage. Religious leader Maulana Abdul Malek, khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, is set to preside over the gathering. Leaders from various political parties also joined the programme.

Sound systems were installed throughout the surrounding areas, including Shahbagh, Dhaka University, Matsya Bhaban, and Doel Chattar, to broadcast speeches and slogans.

VOICES OF SOLIDARITY

Brothers Hasinur and Mominur Rahman from Bakshibazar said they were deeply moved by the images of the violence in Gaza and felt compelled to join. "Anyone who has seen what’s happening to the Palestinians can’t stay home,” they said.

Sohrab Uddin Montu, a madrasa student from Rampura, said: “Three hundred of us came from our madrasa. We are here to pledge to stand with Palestinians -- and if needed, we are ready to go to Gaza.”

Hamid Kazi, a Sonali Bank employee from Kamalapur, said: “Dhaka feels like a city of marches today. I joined from Motijheel. I even bought a Palestinian flag for Tk 40. The streets are filled with processions.”

SECURITY BEEFED UP

The organisers said people from all political and non-political backgrounds were uniting to show their support for the Palestinian cause. “The people of Bangladesh stand with the Palestinians in their struggle for a free and independent state and always will."

They added that the rally in Dhaka was part of a larger global wave of solidarity, echoing similar protests around the world.

To maintain security, five metal detector gates were installed at the designated entry points into Suhrawardy Udyan. Processions entered the grounds from various directions across the city under tight security coordination.

The Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh has designated five access routes for processions from different parts of the capital.

1. The procession from Banglamotor will enter the venue via Shahbagh and Ramna Gate.

2. Those coming from the Kakrail intersection will enter through the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh gate via Matsya Bhaban.

3. Participants coming from Gulistan Zero Point will proceed through Doel Chattar to reach Suhrawardy Udyan via the TSC Gate.

4. Marchers coming via the Bakshibazar intersection will enter through the TSC Gate after passing the Central Shaheed Minar.

5. Those arriving from Nilkhet intersection will proceed via VC Chattar and enter through the TSC Gate.