Wet week ahead as heavy rain in forecast from Sunday

101 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Feni in three hours, from 6am to 9am on Saturday

On Saturday morning there was rain across the country. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, more rain is on the way from Sunday.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said, “Heavy to very heavy showers are likely over the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions from Sunday. The rainfall will also increase in India’s Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal states.”

The weather is likely to remain rainy until Jul 3-4, he said.

Feni saw the most rain on Saturday morning, recording 101 mm in the three hours from 6am to 9am on Saturday. Panchagarh’s Tetulia saw 51 mm of rain, while Bhola and Chattogram’s Sandwip recorded 19 mm of rain. Other parts of the country have also seen some rain.

Under the influence of monsoon trough, layers of clouds are forming in coastal areas, and the northern and central parts of the country. As a result, some parts of the country are experiencing light to moderate rain, while others are experiencing moderately heavy to heavy showers, Mallik said.

Generally, 1-10 mm of rain a day is called light rain, 11-22 mm is moderate, 23-44 mm is moderately heavy, 44-88 mm is heavy, and over 88 mm is very heavy.

In a warning message, the BMD said the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas still persists. Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and a steep pressure gradient lies over the north Bay. Gusty weather may affect the maritime ports, the north Bay and the adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to maintain local cautionary signal No. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

The Met Office has asked river ports to raise cautionary signal No. 1.