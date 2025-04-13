'Tawhidi Janata' threat prompts last-minute cancellation of 'Shesher Kobita' stage play

In protest, theatre troupe Prangonemor announced that its performers will stage a sit-in in costume at the venue at 5pm on Sunday

Rehearsals were complete, the cast was ready and the stage was set. But just before showtime, the stage adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's "Shesher Kobita", produced by theatre troupe Prangonemor, was called off after a group identifying themselves as "Tawhidi Janata" sent a "threatening letter" to the venue authorities.

As part of the Chaitra Sankranti and Bengali New Year festivities, "Shesher Kobita" was scheduled to run for two consecutive days at the Women’s Association Auditorium on Dhaka’s Natok Saroni.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, the play’s director Nuna Afroz said: “We were all set. Everything was ready for the performance. But in the morning, we were informed that our venue allocation had been revoked. They said Tawhidi Janata had issued a threat.”

The letter allegedly said that Tawhidi Janata would not take responsibility if the auditorium was vandalised during the performance. Citing safety concerns, the authorities decided to withdraw Prangonemor’s booking.

When asked about the matter, Syeda Sharmin Ara, executive officer of the Women’s Association, said:

“We received a letter from someone claiming to represent Tawhidi Janata. Since various activities take place here at the Women’s Association, the management decided to cancel Prangonemor’s booking for safety reasons.”

When asked whether law enforcement had been contacted, she replied: “No, the police have not been informed. The decision was made internally by our management.”

Another official from the Women’s Association said, “You see the situation in the country. Would informing the police ensure our safety? We also have to think about our own security. If someone vandalises the venue in the name of Tawhidi Janata, who will be held accountable? The loss would be ours. That’s why the performance was cancelled -- to ensure the safety of the Women’s Association.”

In response to the sudden cancellation, Prangonemor announced that its performers would stage a symbolic sit-in protest in costume in front of the venue at 5pm on Sunday.

"Shesher Kobita" is an adaptation of Tagore’s novel, dramatised by Ananta Hira and directed by Nuna Afroz. It is the troupe’s sixth production.

This is not the first time performances at the Women’s Association have been cancelled due to threats. In February, the Dhaka Metropolitan Theatre Festival was postponed for similar reasons. During Ramadan, the venue was closed to all theatre groups.

After Eid, Prangonemor’s "Shesher Kobita" was supposed to mark the return of theatre to the venue, but the fresh threat has once again cast uncertainty over its staging.

Earlier this month, in Gazipur’s Kapasia Upazila, a performance by the local Raniganj Udayan Club was called off due to objections from mosque committee members and some locals. However, the play "Apon-Dulal" was staged the following day after local political leaders intervened.

In November last year, a performance of "Nityopuran" at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka had to be cancelled midway through due to protests.